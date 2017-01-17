Trash Film Debauchery: Ginger Snaps

Continuing their series of essential viewing in the werewolf schlock genre, Trash Film Debauchery shows the little-known lycanthropic coming of age fable Ginger Snaps. Not only does it feature a plot full of not-so-subtle metaphors of pueberty, sexual awakening, and bodily transformations, but it’s at this point a period-piece with the wonderfully horrid dark fashion of the late 90s. Right after, All-Star Video screen the really-really-not-for-everyone Mad Foxes, “The most vile and outrageous exploitation film ever made!” 7 PM. $5. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org