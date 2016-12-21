Trash Film Debauchery: Dog Soldiers

Not all fantastically shlocky movies are 30 or 40 years old. For example, the increasingly classic Dog Soldiers—a sort of lower budget version of Predator, but where military men hole up in a country house again gigantic fake-looking wolf creatures—came out just in 2002. It’s the first in Trash Film Debauchery‘s werewolf series, which—come on—is going to be amazing. Plus tonight also includes a very important and timely stop by All-Star Video to see true throwback classic Dr. Satan. 7 PM. $5 each film. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org