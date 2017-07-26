Trapped in a Scene: Short Films from Libya, Iraq, Yemen, & Syria

Posted on July 26, 2017 at 5:00 am
As we’ve mentioned, Wednesdays in July are (still) for the weekly Reshaping Our World: Cinema Without Borders film festival from the partnership of Mizna and the Walker Art Center‘s Moving Images. At tonight’s installment that features short, truly gripping and cinematic works from Libya, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria, film curator Michelle Baroody pays tribute to critic Jack Shaheen’s life’s work taking on Hollywood’s misrepresentations and stereotypes of Arabs and Muslims. 7:30 PM. $10. —Curt Stanski

