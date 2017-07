Transmission’s Annual Anything Goes

It’s like the No Apologies Track of dance nights! Not a single apology for a single one of the tracks that DJ Jake Rudh will be playing—not the New Jack Swing, not any of the classic 70s funk, not the Huey Lewis—that normally wouldn’t fit into the regular post-punk Transmission vibe. 10 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Clubhouse Jäger, 923 Washington Ave N, MPLS; clubjager.com