Transmission Presents: Sixteen Candles

To celebrate the sweet sixteen anniversary of the Transmission dance night—at this point a full-fledged MPLS + STPL cultural institution—DJ Jake Rudh takes over the First Ave Mainroom for an evening featuring his trademark focus on ’80s and ’90s new wave, synth, post-punk, and soundtrack staples from John Hughes films. Additionally, Rudh will make up for all those quickly sold out Transmission tribute nights to the patron saints that passed away in 2016 like Bowie and Prince and George Michael and more. Get there early, regular Transmissions fill up, and we expect this one to, too. Saturday, 9 PM. $10 advance, $12 door. —Ashlynn McKinney

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com