Transmission Presents: 24 Hour Party People

DJ Jake Rudh’s Transmission continues to settle into its regular roomier spot at the Uptown VFW and tonight’s 24 Hour Party People looks to be an especially good installment: The setlist heavily features the sound of Manchester’s indie scene from the late ’70s, ’80s and early ’90s, everything from The Stone Roses to The Chemical Brothers, James to Magazine, and of course the best of the genre, When In Rome, for your mid-week dancing needs. 10 PM. Free. —Cameron French

James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; uptownvfw246.org