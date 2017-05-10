Transmission: Damn Right It’s A Hall & Oates (And Tears For Fears) Night

Posted on May 10, 2017 at 5:05 am
hall and oates sexy as hell

“Hall & Oates and Tears For Fears are in town TOGETHER the following night, and you didn’t think Transmission would celebrate the occasion? You must be Out Of Touch!” Nice. DJ Jake Rudh is having another signature busy week, last night spinning an opening set at the Jesus and Mary Chain, and tonight getting his yacht rock on at Club Jäg as a Daryl Hall & John Oates plus Tears for Fears pre-party Transmission. “90% Transmission regulars love it . . . 10% can’t go for that. Majority rules!” Love it. 10 PM. Free.Paul Cajun

Clubhouse Jäger, 923 Washington Ave N, MPLS; clubjager.com

