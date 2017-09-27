Trailer Trash Re-Animated!

Posted on September 27, 2017 at 5:05 am
trailer trash

After you watched the thoughtful and engaging trailers for the TCFF at Insight Brewing, head over to the remodeled and reopened Trylon for some previews that are a little more . . . trashy! Tape Freaks brings back their Trailer Trash showcase of weirdo trailers, featurettes, wacko PSAs, and more, and the ticket money goes to the Trylon’s remodel fund. If you want to go to the early show, better get those tickets ASAP. 7 & 9 PM. $12.Curt Stanski

Trylon , 2820 E 33rd St , MPLS; trylon.org

