Town Hall Brewing’s Festivus 2016

As we mentioned in yesterday’s Twincy Cheat Sheet, big thanks to the somewhat prestigous Food & Wine Magazine for reminding us that, in the midst of all our breweries, that veteran Town Hall Brewing‘s Masala Mama is a top notch IPA. While we’re appreciating them, Town Hall will also be throwing their annual appreciation of you, their customers, with their Festivus 2016 party, which includes a bonfire, complimentary glogg and spiced cider, and airing of grievances. Oh, and a special Festivus sweet brown ale brewed with chestnuts. 5-9 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Town Hall Brewery, 1430 Washington Ave S, MPLS; townhallbrewery.com