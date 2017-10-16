Town Hall Brewery Anniversary Week 2017

Well over a decade before the craft beer boom, Town Hall Brewing was already busy making their own brews and building up their fan base that’s lasted twenty years now. To celebrate, they’re rolling out special beers and beer specials all week, starting with today’s triple release of Three Hour Tour coconut milk stout, Six Hour Tour (barrel-aged), and blackberry Belgian blonde Blackbarrel Gold. Check out other events, from special menus, more special beers, and a big hog roast on Saturday. Monday-Saturday. 11 AM. —Art Humes

Town Hall Brewery, 1430 Washington Ave S, MPLS; townhallbrewery.com