Tourniquet Turns Three

Embrace your inner darkness at the Tourniquet night of Harsh Noise, Power Electronics, Death Experimental and Dark Ambient music as it turns three tonight at the Kitty Cat Klub. (If you’re not familiar with the genres, think of them as the soundtrack to walking through a terrifying digital dungeon or futuristic pagan mass or the sound of your feelings going to work on Monday morning in the summer.) Along with the six performers (we’re really looking forward to The Beheadresses‘ spooky soundscapes), there’s two DJs to keep things disturbing in-between sets. 9:30 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

Kitty Cat Klub, 313 14th Ave SE, MPLS; kittycatklub.net