Torched: Functional Glass in a Dysfunctional Society

Thursday night’s preview party for the new exhibition Torched: Functional Glass in a Dysfunctional Society at Gamut gallery sold out in advance, so we fully expect this Saturday’s opening party to also be packed and an equally big party. Curated by glass artist, street artist, and artist-artist RepoMn, the “functional glass”—glass artwork you can also smoke out of—show brings the world of incredibly intricate, colorful, and even glowing glass pipes into the art gallery with work from eight artists and the curator. The party will also have performances by Loom in Essence and Nicky Boy Floyd, and we recommend getting their early to get in—and careful not to bump into anything! 7 PM. $5. —Margeaux Devereaux

Gamut Gallery, 717 S 10th Street, MPLS; gamutgallerympls.com