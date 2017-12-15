Tom Petty Celebration

If you missed your chance to pay tribute to Tom Petty right when he died, do the right thing and take in this weekend’s big celebration from Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band. They’ll be playing a bunch of the Petty catalog, including some of the great wilder deep cuts and some limited Petty/Heartbreakers live band karaoke, and Americana punk rockers from La Crosse Barely Losing and bluegrass Petty tribute The Grass Is Growing will be adding in some different musical variants of Petty’s iconic music. Friday, 9:30 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

331 Club, 331 13th Ave NE, MPLS; 331.mn