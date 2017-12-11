Tom Of Finland

Another fresh flick to catch this week: From post-WWII Finland to the sexual revolution of the 1970s in America, the highly rated new biopic Tom of Finland follows artist Touko Laaksonen as he turned his socially unacceptable homosexuality into famous artistic imagery of hypermasculine leathermen. The story of love, courage, and leather-clad studs was a selection at Tribeca and Finland’s Official Selection for Best Foreign Language Film, and it has a limited run at the Lagoon this week. Monday-Thursday, various showtimes. $7-9. —Curt Stanski

Lagoon Cinema, 1320 Lagoon Ave, MPLS; landmarktheatres.com