Tol-Con and Bauhaus Brew Labs Present “An Unexpected Party”

Dip your toes in the world of cons on Sunday by joining the fantasy fans of Tol-Con for an unexpected afternoon at Bauhaus’s tap room. The mini-con’s program includes panels on different Tolkien topics, plus trivia, a costume contest, games, crafting, and general con merriment, plus the appropriately paired Bauhaus beers like Wonderstuff, Stargazer, and more. Sunday, 2-11 PM. $15 and you shall pass. —Ronald Reuel

Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St NE, MPLS; bauhausbrewlabs.com