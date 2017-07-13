Tiny Diner Farmers’ Market Featuring Tiny Goats

Earlier this week we were lamenting the lack of hustle and bustle at the local farmers markets compared to something like the bigger Mill City farmers’ market. Well here’s an excellent solution: tiny goats! Along with the food and wares, tonight’s market at Tiny Diner also includes a Teeny Petting Zoo and Eddie’s Goat Milk Goods selling some of their products. 5-8 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Tiny Diner, 1024 E 38th St, MPLS; tinydiner.com