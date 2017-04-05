Tina Schlieske: Dogged Days Residency With Dan Israel + Katy Vernon

You may or may not know Tina Schlieske from midwestern ’90s lesbian blues rockers Tina and the B-Sides—they’re one of the big bands of Chicago, Milwaukee, and Madison from here and have since retained their cult following. Regardless of familiarity, we’re thrilled that Schlieske continues to pursue her love of music and performing here in the current golden age of MPLS + STPL music, including an extraspecial TwinResidenCities™ at Icehouse where she talks shop with other journey persons of the music business, including this month’s guests, scene stalwarts and peas in a pod Dan Israel and Katy Vernon. Bonus: Proceeds go to Planned Parenthood Minnesota Advocate. 7:30 PM. $20. —Paul Cajun

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com