Timepieces: Idaho Transfer + Mark Mallman

Posted on March 3, 2017 at 5:00 am
Idaho Transfer

The Minnesota History Center teams up with the Trylon microcinema for a new series of hosted films that really capture a particular moment in time as much as the viewers. Kicking things off, MPLS + STPL musical marathoner Mark Mallman presents the only known 35mm print of 1970s sci-fi film Idaho Transfer. Directed by noneother than Easy Rider Peter Fonda, the cult film features B-movie grade props and bad acting, but an eerily accurate prediciton about climate change and great twist at the end. Get tickets quick, they’ll likely sell out. Sunday, 3 PM. $8 general, $6 MNHS members.Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.