Timepieces: Idaho Transfer + Mark Mallman

The Minnesota History Center teams up with the Trylon microcinema for a new series of hosted films that really capture a particular moment in time as much as the viewers. Kicking things off, MPLS + STPL musical marathoner Mark Mallman presents the only known 35mm print of 1970s sci-fi film Idaho Transfer. Directed by noneother than Easy Rider Peter Fonda, the cult film features B-movie grade props and bad acting, but an eerily accurate prediciton about climate change and great twist at the end. Get tickets quick, they’ll likely sell out. Sunday, 3 PM. $8 general, $6 MNHS members. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org