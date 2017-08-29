Tilt Pinball Fall Competitive League

Time to start thinking about moving some of that outdoor fun indoors, and tonight kicks off Tilt’s weekly Fall Competitive Pinball League. There’s few better ways to spend Tuesday happy hours in Twincy than banging around on some machines, having a few beers, and eating one (or two) of their fancy hot dogs. Want to make sure you’re included? Pre-register on their event page. (And if you’re curious about the set-up: Lowest scores of the week dropped, group matching at 7 PM each week, points awarded, IFPA rules.) 6:30 PM. $20 league fee. —Ike Huggli

Tilt Pinball Bar, 113 East 26th St #110, MPLS; tiltpinballbar.com