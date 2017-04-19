Tilt Pinball Bar’s Grand Opening

Don’t call it a comeback, pinball has been here for years, rockin’ our peers, puttin’ suckers in fear, makin’ the tears rain down like a monsoon, etc. Add another new spot to the quickly growing list of flipper fun: Tilt Pinball Bar, which has their grand opening party tonight. All their games will be a quarter and, after reviewing their game list that includes Twilight Zone, Addams Family, Star Trek TNG, and some fun like Dr. Dude and His Excellent Ray, we think pinball enthusiasts will be into it. 11 AM-Close. Free. —Ike Huggli

Tilt Pinball Bar, 113 East 26th St #110, MPLS; tiltpinballbar.com