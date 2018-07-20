We love everything about the debut tape release party by tights. First, what a great band name. What great lyrics—”did I take a shower today”—for tights’ garage-rock sound. Also, you have to love this bill with tights joined by rising stars Gully Boys, punk sisters Fiji-13, and the scrappy gay 4th Curtis, will be looked back on as a historic summit of MPLS + STPL’s most earnest hardest rockin’ ladies of the moment. It’s like, and we’re not kidding, if Husker and the ‘Mats and Suicide Commandos all played the same show in the ’80s—and it was in a coffee shop! You have to go and you have to get their early. Friday, 8 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

SiP Coffeebar, 34 13th Ave NE, Ste 103, MPLS; sipcoffeebar.com