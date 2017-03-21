Tickling Giants

Documenting the rise of surgeon-turned-comedian Bassem Youssef as Egypt’s own sort of Jon Stewart—but with a much larger audience and much more ready to censor government—Tickling Giants shows what happens when authoritarian governments without a sense of humor think criticism gets too popular. A piece of near history or near future? Well. Either way you’ll laugh during the film. 7 PM. $15. —Curt Stanski

Lagoon Cinema, 1320 Lagoon Ave, MPLS; landmarktheatres.com