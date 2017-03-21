Tickling Giants

Posted on March 21, 2017 at 9:52 am
Tickling-Giants

Documenting the rise of surgeon-turned-comedian Bassem Youssef as Egypt’s own sort of Jon Stewart—but with a much larger audience and much more ready to censor government—Tickling Giants shows what happens when authoritarian governments without a sense of humor think criticism gets too popular. A piece of near history or near future? Well. Either way you’ll laugh during the film. 7 PM. $15.Curt Stanski

Lagoon Cinema, 1320 Lagoon Ave, MPLS; landmarktheatres.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.