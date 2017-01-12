Thursday Beers and Beats with DJ Keith Millions
Posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:46 am
Regular readers might see our routine recommendation of the 10 PM Sunday night Nightchain dance party at Ichouse and think “that looks super fun, but . . .” Tonight at new Clockwerks Brewing in downtown MPLS, DJ Keith Millions of Nightchain—as well as many other parties and the very cool art for Zuluzuluu’s Astral Beat Theories—will provide a wide range of sounds for your early Thursday evening drinking (and likely dancing) pleasure. 6-10 PM. Free. —Ashlynn McKinney
Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St N, MPLS; clockwerksbrewing.com