Thursday Beers and Beats with DJ Keith Millions

Posted on January 12, 2017 at 9:46 am
Clockwerks

Regular readers might see our routine recommendation of the 10 PM Sunday night Nightchain dance party at Ichouse and think “that looks super fun, but . . .” Tonight at new Clockwerks Brewing in downtown MPLS, DJ Keith Millions of Nightchain—as well as many other parties and the very cool art for Zuluzuluu’s Astral Beat Theories—will provide a wide range of sounds for your early Thursday evening drinking (and likely dancing) pleasure. 6-10 PM. Free.Ashlynn McKinney

Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St N, MPLS; clockwerksbrewing.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.