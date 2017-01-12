Thursday Beers and Beats with DJ Keith Millions

Regular readers might see our routine recommendation of the 10 PM Sunday night Nightchain dance party at Ichouse and think “that looks super fun, but . . .” Tonight at new Clockwerks Brewing in downtown MPLS, DJ Keith Millions of Nightchain—as well as many other parties and the very cool art for Zuluzuluu’s Astral Beat Theories—will provide a wide range of sounds for your early Thursday evening drinking (and likely dancing) pleasure. 6-10 PM. Free. —Ashlynn McKinney

Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St N, MPLS; clockwerksbrewing.com