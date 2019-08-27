We recently asked a brewer about their new raspberry sour—how long had it been aging, what kind of barrels did he use, why raspberry. His response? Look, we just do it because everyone needs to have one now, like a hazy IPA. We get it. That’s quite the opposite, however, of Indeed’s Wooden Soul program, a top notch collection of varying sours that have an incredible attention to detail that pays off in the beer. Try a little of it all when Indeed busts into some barrels for their flight night at the tap room, there’s Lilikoʼi, a wood barrel-aged passion fruit wild ale, Brûlée, made with Icehouse to to combine hand-torched burnt sugar and citrus and the Indeed saison, and more. Thursday, 3 PM-close. Free to attend, beer extra. —Art Humes

Indeed Brewing Tap Room, 711 15th Ave NE, MPLS; indeedbrewing.com