Part visual art, part audio art, part experiential art, all exciting, the Walker Art Center commissioned the Afrofuturist music makers of Astral Blak (fka Zuluzuluu) to make music to accompany moving image pieces from the Walker’s collection of experimental short films. See and hear the band’s brand-spanking-new accompanying soundtracks as the works are shown on the hill outside the museum. Food trucks along the road and DJs Sanni Brown and Sean McPherson of The Current throw in on the evening’s outdoor fun. Thursday, August 15th, 7 PM. Free. —King Rojas

Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, MPLS; walkerart.org