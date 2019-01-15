“My dad left home when I was eight. You know what he said to me? “Have fun, stay single.” I was eight.”

There’s nothing that we can say about our many deep feelings about Singles, (1992) Cameron Crowe’s love letter to Seattle in the 90s and its music scene, that does a better than Kate Nordstrum’s similarly emotive preview blurb, so go read that. But you should also know that when you go see the picture you’ll be surrounded by people who have a very deep, very real connection to every single scene, every single location, and every single grunge god cameo. We’re guessing you’ll have a similar reaction seeing for the first time as a 20-something, too. Thursday, January 17th, 7:30 PM. $9 advance, $11 door. —Taylor Carik

Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave S, MPLS; theparkwaytheater.com