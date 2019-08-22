John Foster’s first solo exhibit, Shimmer, comes to an end at Gamut Gallery this Thursday, and he’s going out with a bang. Members of the St. Paul contemporary company TU Dance will perform an improv series in this finale that will add another dimension to Foster’s kaleidoscopic artwork, making for an immersive experience that explores the concept of perspective while redefining the traditional audience-performer relationship. This is a cool opportunity to see TU Dance’s recent Bon Iver collaborators live in action, in a completely unique and spontaneous environment. Thursday, August 22, 7PM. $10 advance, $13 doors. —Anthony Iverson

Gamut Gallery, 717 S 10th St, Minneapolis