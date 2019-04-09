Portland Cello Project‘s magic delivers both the first jab of beautiful and emotional classical strings sounds followed by a knock-out punch of “Wait, hey, that’s ‘Paranoid Android‘!” Hear the breathtaking tricks up close at the Cedar when PCP, as their cult-like fans call them, perform their takes on classics over the years from Coltrane to Bach to Philip Selway. Thursday, April 11th, 7:30 PM. $18 advance, $20 show. —Ashlynn McKinney

Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; thecedar.org