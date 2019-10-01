Continuing their streak of killer installations, the newly remodeled M in St. Easy opens the new exhibition Sherin Guirguis: Here I Have Returned by LA-based artist Sherin Guirguis. The timely work, inspired by Egyptian feminist leader Doria Shafik, uses hand-cut paintings on paper, a video, and sculpture to merge several themes within Shafik’s work, and also revisits Shafik’s “Feminist Congress” of 1951, where the Egyptian writer and 1,500 women stormed the gates of Parliament to demand that women be given the right to vote and to hold public office. Even more, Returned gives attendees “dynamic views within the museum and from the intersecting Lowertown St. Paul Skyway corridor above the gallery” which will be a fun element to Thursday night’s swinging opening party. Thursday, October 3rd, 5-7:30 PM. Free, RSVP requested. —King Rojas

Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 Robert Street North, STPL; mmaa.org

