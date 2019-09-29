A national treasure disguised as a rock ’n’ roll band, Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires make loud and catchy tunes rooted in their home in the Deep South that ring true all over the country, thanks to lyrics about racial tension, class struggle, gentrification, religious fervor, and more. The fun starts early with folk punks Nana Grizol and local throwback rock heroes Eleganza!. Thursday, October 3rd, 8 PM. $10 advance, $15. —Paul Cajun

The Hook and Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis