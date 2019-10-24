Rest in Power, Rutger Hauer! To celebrate the passing of the fan favorite—and under-appreciate acting talent, tbh—the Trylon continues their spooky film programming with the Psychotrons for a screening of hitchhiking horror film The Hitcher in 35mm. It’s one of Hauer’s first American films that also won 3 awards at the highly esteemed Cognac Festival du Film Policie (police film/crime genre festival), as if you needed any further selling than just seeing Hauer in his prime. Thursday, October 24, 7 PM. $12. —Curt Stanski

The Trylon Cinema, 2820 E 33rd St, MPLS; trylon.org

