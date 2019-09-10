Italy’s premiere glam rock group with some of the most fun local rockers opening? Sì, grazie! Guida carries ahead all the attitude of the ’70s guitar rock that didn’t take itself too seriously with songs like “Wild Tiger Woman”, “Roll the Balls”, “Racey Roller” and of course “Don’t Stop Rockin'”, and they’ll be joined by the equally loud and fun-lovin’ The Short Fuses, deadly surf babes and Secrets favs The Toxenes, and DJ Rock the Monkey. Thursday, September 12th, 8 PM. $15. ——Paul Cajun



James Ballentine Uptown VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S, MPLS