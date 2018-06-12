We can’t get enough of George Hadfield‘s “futuristic throwback of mid-tempo meditations”—music that sounds like the very sexiest synth music of the 80s, it’s so good he landed on the Top 89 local songs of 2015 on The Current—and we can’t wait to hear it in person at his album release show. Added bonus, check out the openers: Bon vivant Al Church and members of the bedroom pop rockers Dem Yuut. Thursday, June 14th, 10 PM. $10. —Paul Cajun

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com