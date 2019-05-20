The standard-bearers for the next generation of electro-funk, the sexy chill duo of Chromeo will be bring in a full live band for two back-to-back nights of baby-making music at First Avenue. Even better, fresh off his recent triumphant album release at the Turf Club, Aaron Rice opens the Thursday installment—which as of this dispatch still has some tickets left, unlike the already sold out Friday show. Thursday, May 23rd, 8 PM. $30 advance, $35 door. —Hank Stacks

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com