A can’t miss show for fans of hip-hop, especially of the socially conscious varietal, an incredible lineup of lyrical MCs—Chance York, Niles, and Diane Miller aka D Mills (who we’re very excited to see on her own in addition to fronting The Thrills)—all share the stage at Icehouse with their own respective feel good flows and creative beats. Thursday, March 21st, 9:30 PM. $7. —Hitara

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com