One of the many highlights of the storied Daptone record label, The Budos Band draws on traditional Afro-funk and soul sounds, then mixes in a little heavy metal influence for their signature ’70s-esque instrumental sound that’s won over legions of fans and accolades—their raucous live shows have also helped to grow both. Thursday, September 19th, 7 PM. $20 advance, $25 door. —Paul Cajun

First Avenue, 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis