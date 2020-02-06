A poster show that’s also a release party, eight very cool and limited Kill Kancer graphic poster prints designed by Sarah McNerney, Rachel Thompson, and Molly Sullivan will debut at the swanky NoLo(LOL) boutique. Stop by for snacks and fancy drinks and pre-order a few of the pieces—100% of proceeds from the posters go directly to the cancer-prevention organization and their and early detection campaign. Thursday, 5 PM. Free to attend, $40 poster pre-orders. —Betty M.J. Stacks

MartinPatrick 3, 212 3rd Ave N Ste 106, Minneapolis

