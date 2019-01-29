We still remember the first time we saw Donna Oblongata with Missoula Oblongata perform way back at the old Bedlam space on the West Bank and it has stuck with us as one of the best live performances we’ve ever seen—and we still think about. Equal parts emotional storytelling, breath-taking delivery, and even a little bit practical trickery, Oblongata’s shows transport audiences to a magic place that’s akin to watching, say, Max’s production of Serpico in Rushmore. The Heart of the Beast Theater even goes so far as to warn us that All 100 Fires has “Adult content. This show features guns, suicide, and scary noises. This is not considered a kid-friendly show. It is considered a comedy. *** this show uses a smoke machine***”, which we know is a warning, but is just about the best tease they could do. We cannot recommend this show highly enough and plead with you to see it. Thursday, January 31st, 7 PM. $10-15. —Hitara

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theater, 1500 East Lake St, MPLS; hobt.org