Yes we have more than one poetry recommendation this week—it’s still National Poetry Month after all and we do have a tremendous poetry scene here in Twincy. Milkweed Editions throws a celebratory party in their swank space with poetry-themed drinks and hors d’oeuvres before presenting readings from the finalists for this year’s Lindquist & Vennum Prize, aka the largest regional poetry prize. Thursday, 6 PM. $10-25. —Betty M.J. Stacks

Milkweed Editions, 1011 S Washington Ave #300, MPLS; milkweed.org