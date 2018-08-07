We’ve been hearing rumors that choreographer/dancer Sharon Picasso’s love affair piece with wonderful and woefully underappreciated Red Eye Theater, Throw Back That Heavy Curtain, could be one of the last ever performances at the venue, so the personal history transformed into light installation—which is itself already a show to see for its cool experimental elements—is now a must see as a tribute to the location that’s championed such works throughout the years. Thursday-Sunday, August 9-12th. $12 advance, $15 door. —Hitara

Red Eye Theater, 15 W 14th St, MPLS; redeyetheater.org