Thrift POP

Need some new looks for all the summer parties you’re planning on attending? Instead of spending more on fast fashion, stop into The M on Sunday for an afternoon of bubbly and thrift-inspired fashion tips from Lisa Marie Gherardini. The designer and stylist will share styling tips, a runway moment, and snippets from the documentary The True Cost. Plus you can bring something from your own closet and Gherardini will help you try to breath new fashion into it. Sunday, 2-4 PM. $10. —Ashlynn McKinney

Minnesota Museum of American Art, 4th and Robert St, STPL; mmaa.org