Thoreau’s 200th Birthday Celebration

Sneak in a little more appreciation for the beauty and philosophical richness of the outdoors before winter hits. The hip Hennepin History Museum hosts a birthday party for H.D. Thoreau that includes a cake with 200 candles, a play about Thoreau and Emerson in the neighboring park from TigerLion Arts, poet and educator Marie Olofsdotter, and refreshments. Plus your admission to the Museum also gets you into the cool exhibition about the 20th Anniversary of Eat Street. Friday, 6-9 PM. $10. —Margeaux Devereaux

Hennepin History Museum, 2303 S 3rd Ave, MPLS; hennepinhistory.org