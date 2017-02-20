This Machine (Not My President’s Day Minneapolis Saint Paul)

Posted on February 20, 2017 at 8:34 am
This Machine

If you ride any of the #4/6, #11, #2, #61 bus routes, be on the look out at these locations between 4:30 and 6 PM today for the protest pop-up performances from Sally Rouse, Jess Kiel-Wornson, Mona Sewell, Sean Smuda, Laurie Van Wieren, Young Dance, Cia Sautter, and others who are a part of This Machine (Not My President’s Day), a nation-wide night of arts and culture action. Then, instead of going wherever on your route, head to the Red Stag Supper Club where the Not My President’s Day party meets up to party with Carnage the Executioner, Fairfax AK, Savage Aural Hotbed, and other dozen other musicians, artists, spoken word performers, and more. 4:30-6 PM, various locations. 6 PM, Red Stag Supper Club. Free.Hank Stacks

Red Stag Supper Club, 509 1st Ave NE, MPLS; redstagsupperclub.com

