Third Thursday: Pride

Since you kicked off Pride over the weekend, keep the festivities going at Mia’s Third Thursday where they’ve brought in some big time entertainment to help you celebrate yourself or/and your LGBTQ friends and family. Stop into the free event to catch sounds by DJ Keezy (of the giant Klituation parties and more), drag performances by Julia Starr and Tygra Trinity Slarii curated by Flip Phone, catch the TPT documentary Out North, grab info to support OutFront, and more. Tip: If you’re interested in biking over to Third Thursday, there’s a group heading over from happy hour at the Surly campus, too. Thursday, June 21st, 6-9 PM. Free. —Hitara

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 3rd Ave S, MPLS; artsmia.org