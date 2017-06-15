Third Thursday: Pride

Get a jump on your Pride celebrations with an action-packed evening of activities at Mia presented in partnership with Twin Cities Pride. Where to even start? Nick Jordan and Lady Lark provide the live music, Flip Phone curates drag pop-up performances by Julia Starr and Tygra, you can watch the TPT documentary Out North and meet director Daniel Bergin, and more. And that’s all in addition to the drinks and snacks and walk through the Mia collections. 6-9 PM. Free. —King Rojas

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 3rd Ave S, MPLS; artsmia.org