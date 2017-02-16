Third Thursday: Local Music Sampler

We’ve been writing up the MIA’s Third Thursday event for years now—looking through the stacks, it looks like all the way back to 2010 when we did that super fun Conquest game for bike night, let us know if you want to do another one with us—and tonight’s installment that’s also a local music sampler is one of the coolest programs the Arts Institute has put together. Along with headliner Lady Midnight, Har Mar Superstar will be giving a gallery tour, Jay Smart and Lydia Liza will do pop-up performances through the museum, there’s an incredible-looking Afrofuturism performance and readings, you can make your own mixed tape covers, and more. 6-9 PM. Free. —Kelsey Ann Martin

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 3rd Ave S, MPLS; artsmia.org