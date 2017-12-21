Third Thursday: Hello Winter
Embrace winter! It’s not only fun, it’s the new cool thing to do. Stop by this month’s installment of Mia’s Third Thursday to hear more from the orgs—The Great Northern, Art Shanties, Northern Lights, and more—that will be making the upcoming months a little more fun. Plus there’s art-making, drinks, a winter-themed tour of the collections, and members of My Mia (which is free) can also tour the “Eyewitness Views: Making History in the 18th-Century” for free (if there’s space, register ahead of time). And of course Third Thursdays also includes live music, and this month’s sounds come from funkmaster Eric Mayson who will be joined by performance troupe D a N C E B U M S.6-9 PM. Free. —Gordon “Gordzilla” Petto
Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 3rd Ave S, MPLS; artsmia.org
