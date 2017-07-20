Third Thursday: Bike Night + The Flowers

It’s one of the most popular installments of the already popular free arts night in MPLS + STPL, Mia’s Third Thursday: Bike Night. Start the night at 5:30 PM at Surly Brewery with 30 Days of Biking, who will lead a free trip to the Arts Institute. There you’ll move quickly through the two-wheeled fun that includes a bikes and ballet movie short from the St. Paul Ballet, prints from ARTCRANK‘s 10th Anniversary, music from garage rockers Catbath, food from Cafe Racer, and trips through the collections. Btw, you actually don’t need a bike to participate, just show up. Added Bonus: Definitely make your way to the MAEP part of Mia to check out the opening for the highly anticipated Joe Sinness show The Flowers, which celebrates gay male sexuality through portraits, still-lifes, theatrical sculptures, and cinematic panoramas. 6-9 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 3rd Ave S, MPLS; artsmia.org