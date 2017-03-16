Third Thursday: At Home With Monsters

In addition to the fun scheduled for tonight’s Third Thursdays—a set from up-and-coming dreamy pop-rockers Graveyard Club, a preview of the upcoming 36th Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival, the concurrent opening reception for opening of Alison Hiltner: It Is Yesterday in the MAEP gallery, and more—party-goers can see the Guillermo del Toro: At Home With Monsters. If you’re Mia member the special exhibition is free, but you you should still reserve your spot because it’s going to be a super packed night at the museum. 6-9 PM. Free. —Margeaux Devereaux

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 3rd Ave S, MPLS; artsmia.org