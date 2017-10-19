Third Thursday: Artoberfest

One of the better -toberfest celebrations still happening in the season, tonight’s Third Thursday at Mia celebrates both art and beer with some help from The Growler and a few top notch local breweries. The beer makers will be on hand with custom art-inspired brews based off of the exhibition Eyewitness Views: Making History in 18th Century Europe—Fulton will pair Bridge for the Feast of Santa Maria della Salute (Sweden, 1748) with a Lingonberry Blonde Ale, for example—plus some of their regular favorites for imbibing. There’s also music from BB Gun and the debut of the Art Institute’s new “divining rods” that give you guided recommendations throughout the building. Skol! 6-9 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 3rd Ave S, MPLS; artsmia.org